AAP MLA seeks execution of panel report suggestions on De-notified and Nomadic Tribes

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) AAP MLA Madan Lal on Tuesday demanded implementation of recommendations of the Idate Commission on De-notified and Nomadic Tribes in Delhi so that such communities can be brought into the mainstream.

Advertisment

In his address in the Delhi Assembly, the Kasturba Nagar MLA also said these communities, which belonged to a large group of different castes, had been "targeted" and treated brutally during the colonial rule.

He said these De-notified and Nomadic Tribes (DNTs) were targeted using Criminal Tribes Act. Either their properties were confiscated or their members were jailed and ill-treated by the British rulers.

In 1952, this Act was repealed, thus de-notifying the DNTs as "Criminal Tribes".

Advertisment

"In 2015, under the then government, a commission led by B R Idate was set up. In 2018, it submitted its recommendations for the benefit of such communities," Lal said.

There were 198 such communities and many of them were targeted during the colonial rule as they had raised their voices against the unjust rule, the AAP MLA said.

"Today in Delhi there are 29 such communities. I appeal to you (the House), and the chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) to implement the recommendations of the Idate Commission in Delhi so that such communities can be brought into the mainstream and get the due benefits," Lal said.

Advertisment

Another AAP MLA, Somnath Bharti, in his address raised the issue of alleged ill-treatment of the members of the Dalit community in the last 10 years since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

Bharti alleged that a temple dedicated to Bhagwan Valmiki in south Delhi area was "dismantled" as this community and the locals "do not vote for them (BJP)".

Advertisment

He, however, did not elaborate the issue any further.

"They do not feel ashamed. On the one hand they talk of Lord Ram but on the other hand they raze a Valmiki temple. But I will get that temple reconstructed," Bharti asserted in his address.

Before the beginning of the proceedings of the assembly, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel read out a condolence message mourning the passing away of renowned Jain monk Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj.

Advertisment

A two-minute silence was also observed in the House to pay respects to the seer.

The Jain monk breathed his last on Sunday at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district after undertaking 'sallekhna'.

Sallekhna is a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fast-unto-death for spiritual purification.

Advertisment

Tilak Nagar MLA from AAP, Jarnail Singh, spoke in Punjabi about the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and a subsidy scheme for their families.

He urged the government to expedite the process so that the affected families, who are entitled to subsidies but are not able to avail them, can do so.

Issues related to street lights, long-pending cleaning of a drain in Palam and other civic matters were also raised by other MLAs. PTI KND KSS KSS