AAP MLA shares photo of House proceedings on social media, deletes after Speaker warning

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday warned AAP MLA Jarnail Singh of breach of privilege action for posting a picture of the ongoing House session on X and asked him to remove the image.

Singh, the MLA from Tilak Nagar constituency, later expressed regret for his action and deleted the photo.

The issue was raised in the House by BJP members who demanded Speaker take action against Singh.

In his now-deleted post, Singh shared a photo of the House sitting, and wrote, "It is being seen for the first time in Delhi Assembly that House discussion was going on without the (presence of) ministers. Who will give a reply on behalf of the government?" He initially defended his action, saying when videos of Assembly sessions can be posted on social media, why can't he share a photo of the House proceedings.

The Speaker, citing rules, said the live broadcast of proceedings was done with his permission, while Singh posted pictures without his nod or bringing the matter to his attention.

He asked Singh if he would apologise for his action, following which the AAP MLA expressed regret.

Gupta also said the House wished him to delete the photo, but Singh did not do so immediately.

The Speaker tried to pacify BJP legislators, saying Singh had expressed regret and agreed to delete the photo.

Later, when some BJP MLAs pointed out that the photo was still online, the Speaker said Jarnail Singh would have to face breach of privilege proceedings and strict action if he did not remove the picture.

The photo was then removed from Singh's handle.