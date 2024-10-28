AAP MLA Vinay Mishra takes charge as Delhi Jal Board vice chairman

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) AAP MLA Vinay Mishra on Monday took charge as vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and said he would make dedicated efforts to tackle the city's water and sewer problems.

The Dwarka MLA succeeds Somnath Bharti, who had resigned as DJB vice president before filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections in May. Bharti lost to BJP's Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi seat.

After assuming office, Mishra expressed his gratitude to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi for entrusting him with the responsibility and vowed to make Delhi a better city, an official statement said.

He said the AAP remains fully committed to ensuring clean air and water for the people of Delhi and the government will make necessary arrangements along the Yamuna ghats for the upcoming Chhath puja.

"The DJB faced restrictions, affecting water supply and sewer cleaning but we are now working to restore its functions and accelerate repairs," Mishra said, assuring Delhiites that water and sewer issues would soon be resolved.

Mishra further called on Atishi to urge the Haryana government to stop polluting the Yamuna.

"During my inspection of the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant (WTP), ammonia levels had reached a hazardous level of 0.9 ppm," he said.

Due to alarmingly high ammonia levels, Delhi is grappling with a severe water shortage as Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi WTPs are struggling to cope with the ammonia content, he said.

The DJB on Sunday announced a water shortage till November 1 in several parts of Delhi.

Hitting out at the BJP, Mishra claimed Delhi's development had been "stalled" due to the opposition party's interference during Kejriwal's absence.

"Over the past year, the BJP tried every possible way to hinder Delhi's progress.

"From the arrests of our deputy chief minister and our chief minister to the interference in DJB operations, the BJP has disrupted essential services. With Kejriwal's return, we are now focused on swiftly addressing infrastructure issues," the DJB vice chairman said.

Kejriwal walked out of Tihar jail after five months on September 13 after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise policy case. PTI MHS DIV DIV