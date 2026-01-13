AAP MLA's comments on RSS spark uproar in Goa Assembly; expunged from House records

Panaji, Jan 13 (PTI) Certain remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Venzy Viegas on the RSS in the Goa Assembly on Tuesday evoked a sharp response from the treasury benches with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asking the Opposition lawmaker "not to distort history".
Viegas's remarks were eventually expunged by the Chair from the records of the Assembly, which is having its winter session in Panaji.
Participating in a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, the AAP MLA made certain comments on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while speaking about the national song.
The comments evoked a strong reaction from ruling benches with Sawant telling Viegas "not to distort history." The CM earlier moved a motion to initiate a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram.
Viegas, in his speech, made critical remarks about the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP, leading to chorus of protest from MLAs of the saffron outfit.
Chief Minister Sawant hit back at the AAP legislator, saying, "You should speak the truth. Don't just speak to please your leaders." The Chief Minister urged Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza, who was in the Chair, to expunge the remarks made by Viegas.
De Souza then ordered the expunction of the controversial remarks from House records.
The issue surfaced again when BJP MLA Subhash Phal Desai accused Viegas of defaming the RSS. PTI RPS RSY
