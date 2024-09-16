AAP MLAs to pick Kejriwal's successor ahead of resignation on Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) AAP leaders on Monday held a series of meetings to discuss probables for the chief minister's post, a day before party MLAs meet to finalise a successor for Arvind Kejriwal, who is likely to tender his resignation to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

AAP held a series of meetings on Monday as Kejriwal sought feedback from members of the political affairs committee, the party's highest decision-making body, on his successor in one-on-one meetings at his official residence.

Earlier in the day, the AAP supremo met senior leaders, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, about the party's choice for chief minister.

Names of Delhi ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj are making the rounds as contenders, party insiders said and added that Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel were also probables.

Kejriwal will meet the lieutenant governor at 4:30 pm on Tuesday and is likely to tender his resignation.

Before this meeting, AAP will hold a legislative party meeting at 11:30 am to zero in on its pick for chief minister.

Talking to reporters after the political affairs committee meeting, Bharadwaj said Kejriwal held "one-on-one talks" with party leaders to get their feedback on his successor.

"He (Kejriwal) sought one-on-one feedback from each leader on his replacement. Tomorrow (Tuesday), the legislative party meeting is there and this discussion will go into the second round," Bharadwaj said.

The BJP on Monday said Kejriwal's decision to resign as chief minister was borne out of "compulsion" and not driven by "principle". The saffron party has described his move as "drama" and a "confession of crime" and wondered if he had offered to quit because of infighting in AAP.

"The decision to resign was a compulsion for Arvind Kejriwal, not driven by principle. The Supreme Court has clearly pointed out that he cannot go to his office, cannot sign any file, then what choice did Kejriwal have?" the BJP' Delhi president Virender Sachdeva asked.

Addressing party workers on Sunday, Kejriwal sought polls in the national capital in November. The Delhi Assembly's term ends on February 23 and the polls are expected to be held some time in early February.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said the party supremo did not have greed for power and honour was paramount for him.

"The big question is why Arvind Kejriwal ji said so... He is known for his honesty. He has lived his entire life with honesty… honest people will not tolerate 'false' allegations which were raised against him," Pathak said.

As AAP leaders huddled to choose the next chief minister, the names of some prominent MLAs, including those from the reserved category and the minority community, also made the rounds throughout the day.

Nothing is decided as yet, AAP insiders said.

However, there is speculation that AAP may project some Dalit or Muslim legislator to hold the chief minister's post in view of the assembly polls, they said.

There are 12 reserved constituencies and nearly half a dozen seats with significant minority populations in the city. Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla, who is also the deputy speaker in the assembly, and Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar are potential candidates, they added.

The AAP sources said the surprise candidate could also be a member of the minority community as the party has witnessed its support among the community wavering since the 2020 Delhi riots.

In such a scenario, Delhi minister Imran Hussain may be the surprise face, they added.