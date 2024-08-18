AAP MLAs to submit report card of their performance to party workers

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) AAP MLAs will give a report card of their performance in the last four-and-a-half years to party workers as part of preparations for the assembly elections here early next year.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is holding a series of meetings with party leaders after coming out of jail and has chalked out a strategy for the assembly polls, the party said.

Meetings are being held in all 70 constituencies with workers as part of the plan.

"In these meetings, party MLAs will give a report card of the work done by them in the last four-and-a-half years to them (party workers)," the party said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also launch an 'auto samvad' campaign from next week to seek the support of autorickshaw drivers besides carrying out booth mapping of workers across all assembly constituencies. PTI SLB DV DV