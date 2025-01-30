AAP MLAs were in touch with Sena for Delhi polls but not fielded to avoid vote split, says Shinde

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Sitting Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were in touch with Shiv Sena for the Delhi polls but they were not fielded in order to avoid division of votes since the party has announced support to the BJP, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

Shinde said he will soon travel to the national capital to canvas support for the BJP candidates.

"Sitting MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party had contacted us but we are in alliance with the BJP. We two parties (the BJP and Shiv Sena) are like-minded. So to avoid division of votes which would have benefitted rivals, we did not field candidates. We have fully supported the BJP in Delhi," Shinde told reporters here.

The Shiv Sena has three MLAs in Rajasthan and the party intends to expand its base to other states, Shinde added.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5, while votes will be counted on February 8. PTI PR BNM