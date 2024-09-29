AAP moves SC against MCD standing committee's recent election

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party has approached the Supreme Court challenging the election held for a member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee.

The move came after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of "murdering" democracy" and claimed that the election was "illegal and unconstitutional".

The BJP won the last vacant seat of the MCD's 18-member standing committee unopposed as the councillors of the ruling AAP abstained from voting.

The saffron party recently moved the apex court seeking an urgent hearing on its plea to initiate contempt proceedings against Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi over the election to fill the vacancy in the MCD's standing committee. PTI ABA SJK ABA NSD NSD