AAP MP Harbhajan Singh holds roadshows in Delhi in support of party candidates

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh held several roadshows in Delhi on Tuesday, urging people to support the party.
The roadshows covered Bijwasan, Kalkaji, Jangpura and Greater Kailash constituencies where Singh rallied support for respective candidates.
AAP's Bijwasan candidate Surendra Bharadwaj said, "Today, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh came here to deliver a message to vote for an honest candidate. He urged people to support the Aam Aadmi Party, which focuses on education, healthcare, and electricity." Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.
Singh led a grand roadshow in Kalkaji in support of AAP candidate and Chief Minister Atishi.
A large crowd gathered in the constituency, with locals showering flowers and greeting the leaders with garlands. AAP workers and supporters raised the chants of "phir layenge Kejriwal".
Atishi appealed to the public, "On February 5, press the broom button, drive out the goons, and bring back Arvind Kejriwal's government." Singh added, "Bring Kejriwal back to ensure 24-hours electricity, water, and other essential services for everyone." The roadshow, which began near the Meera Bai Temple in Kalkaji, saw massive crowds.
The CM highlighted the achievements of Kejriwal's government, such as improved schools, Mohalla Clinics, free bus travel for women, and pilgrimage trips for the elderly.