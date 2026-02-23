AAP MP Raghav Chadha allocates Rs 1 crore for sports facility in Punjab village

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday said he has allocated Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund for the construction of an indoor sports facility in Nurpur Bedi village in Punjab's Rupnagar district.

He said Nurpur Bedi is a central place for 135 surrounding villages of Ropar, but the entire block does not have a single indoor sports facility.

In a post on X, Chadha said he, along with local MLA Dinesh Chadha, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for this important project.

The Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund is public money and must always be utilised in line with the needs and aspirations of the people, he said.

Nurpur Bedi is a notified rural area and this allocation has been made based on the demands raised by the gram panchayat and the local MLA, ensuring that the project reflects the genuine priorities of the community, the AAP leader said.

Chadha said this sports facility will provide youngsters with a safe and structured environment to train, compete and nurture their sporting talent.

It will include badminton courts, table tennis and weightlifting facilities, along with an air-conditioned library for students and job aspirants, creating a comprehensive space for both physical and intellectual growth, he said.

Investing in sports and education infrastructure is an investment in the youth, and ultimately, in the future and strength of Punjab, Chadha said. PTI CHS DIV DIV