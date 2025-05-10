AAP MP Raghav Chadha backs Indian armed forces amid Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha issued a statement in support of the Indian armed forces and called for national unity to combat terrorism amid heightened military conflict between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

In a video message posted on social media platform X, Chadha said, "We can change our friends but not our neighbours, and when the neighbour is like Pakistan, it is our duty to give a harsh punishment. India is not only fighting against Pakistan but also against barbarity and the terrorism mindset."

यह भारत का उसूल है- न हम किसी को पहले छेड़ते हैं, न ही बाद में किसी को छोड़ते हैं।

हम 140 करोड़ लोग चट्टान की तरह अपनी सेना के साथ खड़े हैं।

मेरा छोटा सा संदेश.... जय हिंद 🇮🇳

We, 140 crore Indians, stand like a rock with our Armed Forces.

In moments like these, words fall…

Chadha praised the Indian military's response, saying, "The way Indian armed forces are fighting, it is certain that terrorism will be ended this time. We need to stand with the brave soldiers and their families."

He emphasised the importance of unity, noting, "India is not only the descendants of Buddha and Gandhi but also Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad. All we need to do is stay united and provide strength to our country."

"It doesn't matter which religion, caste or political party we belong to; the more important thing is that we all are Indians," he added.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror camps across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation was a retaliatory measure following the April 22 terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead, including 25 tourists. The attack had clear cross-border linkages, according to officials.

Since the strikes, tensions have escalated, with Pakistani forces engaging in heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) for three consecutive days. This has triggered large-scale evacuations in the Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts, with thousands of civilians relocated to safer areas.

Authorities remain on high alert as the situation continues to evolve.