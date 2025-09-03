AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives Rs 3.25 cr from his LAD fund to flood-hit Punjab

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha has announced to give Rs 3.25 crore from his Local Area Development (LAD) Scheme fund for relief work in the flood-affected state, said a statement on Wednesday.

He sanctioned an amount of Rs 2.75 crore for repair of embankments along the Ravi river in Gurdaspur, one of the worst flood-affected districts in Punjab, and Rs 50 lakh for relief and rehabilitation work in Amritsar, said the statement from his office.

"These funds are not mine, they belong to Punjab and Punjabis. Every rupee will go towards service and rebuilding Punjab," Chadha asserted while expressing his condolences to the families of 30 persons who died due to the flood-related incidents.

The AAP MP also appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police as well as the officers and doctors involved in rescue and relief work.

"I appeal to the central government to help Punjab as much as possible," Chadha said.

Each Rajya Sabha member is entitled to sanction development work worth Rs 5 crore from his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund every year.

In a video message on X, Chadha expressed sadness over the loss of life, property, and crops in Punjab due to the devastating floods in 23 districts of the state.

"I thank the civil society, NGOs, and our youths, who are serving the people without worrying about their lives. This is the holy land where Baba Nanak started the langar ritual, and even today, by his grace, every village and gurudwara of Punjab is serving langar,” he said.

The AAP MP said he would visit the flood-affected areas in Punjab, and urged the Union government to step in with maximum assistance.