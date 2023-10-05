Sanjay Singh produced before court, says his arrest 'Modiji's injustice'

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh was produced before a court on Thursday, a day after he was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Rajya Sabha MP said his arrest was an act of injustice by Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose party was going to lose the next Lok Sabha elections.

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case, in a huge blow to the city's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"This is Modiji's injustice. He will lose election, he is losing election," he told journalists while being produced before Special Judge M K Nagpal.