AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, meets Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday and said it was not a time to celebrate but struggle as scores of party workers gathered to greet him.

After his release, Singh left for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence where he met his wife Sunita.

Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison here since October 13, 2023. He came out at 8.11 pm through the gate number three.

Jail officials said he was released after the completion of bail procedure.

A large number of AAP supporters assembled outside the jail and raised the slogans of "dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aaya" and "Sanjay Singh zinadabad".

Wearing white kurta-pajama with brown-colour jacket, the Rajya Sabha member walked out of the jail and he was garlanded amidst sloganeering by AAP workers. The rose petals were also showered on him by party workers.

There was a heavy security presence outside the jail in view of his release. Singh climbed atop his vehicle as supporters jostled to greet him.

"Arvind Kejriwal and our leaders have been put behind bars and I am fully confident that 'ye jail ke taale tutenge hamare sare neta chutenge (The locks of jail will break and all our leaders will come out).

"I want to say that this is not the time to celebrate, but struggle," Singh said while addressing party supporters outside the jail.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail.

Bharadwaj said that the party will continue to struggle.

"Sanjay Singh's words that the time is for struggle not celebrations because leaders of the party including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are still in jail. Our three leaders are in jail so the party will continue to struggle," he told reporters.

Soon after Singh was released, the Aam Aadmi Party in a post in Hindi said, "The lion broke the chains of the dictator and came out." Earlier, Singh was admitted to the ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Around 1.30 pm, after being discharged from the hospital, he was taken back to Tihar jail for completing the bail formalities.

On Tuesday, Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital.

His wife Anita Singh has said that they will not celebrate his release as other leaders of the AAP, including Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain, are still in jail.