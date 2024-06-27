AAP MP Sanjay Singh's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Thursday revoked the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended from the service of the House on July 24, 2023 till the Committee of Privileges submits its findings.

On June 26, 2024, the Committee on Privileges, Rajya Sabha presented 77th and 78th Reports, on the pending matters against Singh.

The Committee while holding Singh guilty of breach of privilege of the Council in all the cases, recommended that the Member has already suffered sufficient punishment for the transgression.