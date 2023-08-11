AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku comes to Parliament in chains to protest his suspension

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku on Friday came to the Parliament complex in chains to protest against his suspension from Lok Sabha and that of his party colleagues Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha from Rajya Sabha.

Advertisment

"Democracy in the country is in danger today. The central government has tied all the four pillars of democracy with chains of slavery," Rinku told PTI.

The lone AAP MP in Lok Sabha accused the BJP-led central government of "killing" democracy and appealed to people to dislodge the saffron party from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The country's judiciary wants to give justice to people but the central government is not ready to accept the apex court's verdict. The executive and entire bureaucracy of the country are dancing to the tunes of the central government. Non-BJP leaders are being harassed," Rinku charged.

Advertisment

"It is my appeal to the people of the country to vote this government out of power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and bring back a democratic government at the Centre. The current government is killing the democracy and the ideology of Bhim Rao Ambedkar," he said.

Rinku roamed around the Parliament complex raising slogans of "Free country's democracy from chains of slavery" and "Respect Bhim Rao Ambedkar's Constitution".

He was suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour on August 3 after he tore some papers in the well following the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in the House and threw them in the direction of Speaker Om Birla.

Advertisment

Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on July 24, four days after the Monsoon session of Parliament began. The House approved the continuation of his suspension, pending the privileges committee report on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Raghav Chadha was suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee.

His suspension followed a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. PTI PK DIV DIV