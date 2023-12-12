AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku demands release of central funds for Punjab

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku on Tuesday urged the Centre to release the pending funds for Punjab and said Rs 8,000 crore worth central grants for the state are pending. As the Lok Sabha discussed the supplementary demands for grants, the AAP MP said Rs 5,637 crore of rural development funds for Punjab which is used to construct and maintain the mandis and roads in the rural areas are pending.

"I am not seeking any excess grants, I want to attract your attention towards the pending grants," said Rinku.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP also said Rs 621 crore under the National Health Mission is pending for Punjab. "The health minister has alleged that the Punjab government is using the funds of the National Health Mission for mohalla clinics... There are 660 mohalla clinics in Punjab, benefitting lakhs of people. We are not spending the National Health Mission funds on mohalla clinics, the Punjab government is using its own funds," he said. Rinku added that Rs 850 crore from the Mandi Development Fund (MDF) and the Special Assistance Fund of Rs 1,800 crore is pending with the Centre. "Altogether around Rs 8,000 crore is pending. I request that the funds be released as soon as possible. The Punjab government does not want to go to the Supreme Court for getting the funds released," he said in Punjabi. Meanwhile, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, raised the issue of increasing inflation. "We have been hearing about (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's guarantee... but what is the warranty?" he asked. Quoting a book by former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan and economist Rohit Lamba, the Congress leader said, "The stock market offers a misleading picture of the economy... The big is getting bigger and the small are becoming smaller..." "For a variety of reasons, including demonetisation, pandemic and GST, we have seen an increase in profitability in the large firms in the country, while the small and informal firms are doing relatively poorly, but only the former are quoted on the stock market," he added. Chowdhury said the pressure of inflation is rising and the people are dipping into their savings to meet the consumption demands. "Inflationary pressure from the rising food prices, price of fuel and depreciating rupee has resulted in the people relying on their savings to meet their consumption needs. Net household saving of the Indians has dropped to a five decade low," he added. The Congress leader further said the findings of the consumer expenditure survey has been withheld and the results are likely to come only after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Syed Imtiyaz Jaleel raised the issue of farmers' suicide in Maharashtra's Marathwada region.

"I come from an area, which is also called the suicide capital of India. When you came to power you said you will double the farmers' income, but instead suicides have doubled," he said. The AIMIM leader said 1,000 farmers have committed suicide in the region from January to November this year. Jaleel also raised the issue of funds for different schemes of the minority affairs ministry being cut.

"In this financial year, the budgetary allocation for the ministry of minority affairs has been reduced by 38.3 per cent. The budget estimates of 2023-2024 was Rs 5,020 crore. It has been reduced to Rs 3,097 crore," he said. The AIMIM MP added that ten schemes are presently being run for minorities but the budget allocation is being reduced every year.

AIADMK MP P. Ravindranath on his part urged the Centre to enhance the allocation for Chennai under the disaster mitigation fund. He also sought a dedicated budgeting to address the issues of climate change impacts such as extreme weather events, rising sea levels and challenging rainfall pattern. PTI AO PLB AS AS