AAP MP urges PM to act against Kapil Mishra for propagating 'fake video' of Atishi's remarks

Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding action against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for allegedly deliberately hurting Sikh sentiments by circulating "a doctored video" of party leader Atishi's remarks in the Delhi Assembly.

In his letter written on Saturday, Kang claimed that investigations by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) "of both Punjab and Delhi have conclusively established that the video in question was fabricated and maliciously edited" to falsely accuse Atishi, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, of making alleged derogatory remarks about Sikh gurus.

The scientific reports have made it absolutely clear that no such words were ever spoken by her, he wrote.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said a forensic examination had found that the video of Atishi's alleged derogatory remarks against Sikh gurus was not doctored, and that a CBI probe would be ordered in the matter.

"The verbatim record and the audio-video are an exact match," said Gupta, displaying the FSL report before the media.

In his letter, Kang said the "fake and doctored video" was "knowingly propagated" by BJP leader Mishra with the clear intent of provoking outrage and extracting political mileage by "weaponising" Sikh religious sentiments.

The Anandpur Sahib MP termed it a "deliberate and dangerous attempt to incite communal disharmony".

"This is not a mistake or misjudgment. This is a conscious act of deception that strikes at the very core of Sikh faith and values," Kang said, adding that invoking the sanctity of Sikh gurus through lies and manipulation for political gain is an "unforgivable moral crime".

Sikh gurus laid down their lives not for power or privilege, but for dharma, truth, human dignity, and the freedom of conscience, the AAP MP said.

The Sikh community has always stood as the moral backbone of the nation and expects justice, not silence, when its faith is attacked, he said, adding that silence or inaction in such matters "risks being seen as consent".

Kang said it is deeply painful that such an incident occurred at a time when the Sikh community was commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who sacrificed his life to protect religious freedom.

"Such actions amount to the highest form of moral transgression," he said.

He urged the PM to take decisive action against Mishra, including removing him from all positions of authority and publicly denouncing his actions.

"Strong action will send a clear message that the sanctity of the gurus is non-negotiable and that no political ambition stands above dharma," he said.

The issue of alleged disrespect shown towards Sikh gurus by Atishi in the assembly on January 6 during a discussion on the Delhi government's programme held last year to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur has snowballed into a major political controversy involving the ruling BJP in Delhi and the AAP-ruled Punjab.

Atishi has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru in controversy. She did not attend the sittings of the Delhi Assembly after the incident.

While Punjab Police registered an FIR in Jalandhar over the use and circulation of an alleged "doctored" video clip of Atishi, the Delhi Assembly has sought replies from top police officers from the state over breach of privilege.