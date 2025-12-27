AAP MP urges Punjab DGP to set up new police station in Kharar for public safety

Mohali, Dec 27 (PTI) Malvinder Singh Kang, the AAP MP from Anandpur Sahib, has urged the Punjab DGP to set up a new police station at Sector-125 in Kharar, claiming serious public safety and law-and-order concerns due to rapid population growth in the region.

In a letter to DGP Gaurav Yadav, Kang claimed that Sector-125 and its surrounding areas have witnessed a sharp rise in population over the past few years, with a large number of migrant residents settling there.

The population in and around Sector-125 is now estimated to be around 60,000, putting immense pressure on the existing policing infrastructure, he said.

Kang pointed out that the area currently falls under the Kharar police station, located nearly 10 km from Sector-125.

“Due to this distance and the fast-expanding population, timely police response during emergencies, accidents and law-and-order situations often gets delayed, causing hardship to residents and hampering effective policing,” Kang said in the letter.

The AAP MP also said a new police station in Sector-125 would significantly strengthen policing, reduce response time, and ensure better safety and security for the residents, noting that proactive steps are essential to maintain law and order in the rapidly urbanising areas.

Expressing confidence that the Punjab Police would take necessary steps in the interest of public safety, Kang said ensuring a secure environment for the citizens remains a top priority for the Aam Aadmi Party. PTI CHS ARI