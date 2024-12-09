AAP releases 2nd list for Delhi polls; fields Sisodia from Jangpura, Avadh Ojha Patparganj

Advertisment
Avadh Ojha (L); Manish Sisodia (R)

Avadh Ojha (L); Manish Sisodia (R)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, fielding senior party leader Manish Sisodia from the Jangpura seat.

Educator Avadh Ojha, who recently joined the AAP, has been fielded from the Patparganj seat, which is held by Sisodia in the current assembly.

The list also includes the names of Jintender Singh Shunty (fielded from Shahdara) and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur), who recently quit the BJP to join the AAP.

Shunty replaces sitting AAP MLA and Speaker in the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel, while Bittu has been fielded in place of Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in the house.

The AAP had announced 11 candidates in its first list for the polls.

The elections for 70-member Delhi Assembly are due before February.

