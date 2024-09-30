AAP neglected roads in Delhi, woke up 10 weeks before assembly elections: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of neglecting the city's roads for the past decade and only waking up to address the issue just 10 weeks before the upcoming assembly election.

In a statement, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the Public Works Department (PWD), responsible for maintaining Delhi’s roads, has been under the control of the "most corrupt faces" of the Kejriwal government. "The truth is that four people are primarily responsible for the poor condition of Delhi's roads: Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Atishi," he said. Earlier on September 27, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, after inspecting the roads, handed over a letter to Chief Minister Atishi in the Delhi assembly urging her to start the repair work of Delhi roads on a war footing.

Sachdeva said, "AAP who has spent the last ten years destroying roads and neglecting maintenance are now waking up just 10 weeks before the election notification to claim that they will make the roads pothole-free." Delhi cabinet ministers led by Atishi hit the ground running on Monday morning, inspecting and identifying damaged roads across the city to ensure a pothole-free national capital by Diwali. The Delhi BJP president claimed that the former PWD ministers Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia and current PWD Minister Atishi, who has been operating under the influence of Kejriwal, are responsible for the bad condition of the roads. Sachdeva also claimed that corruption in the Delhi Jal Board and PWD, particularly in failing to clean sewers and drains, has contributed to severe waterlogging, further damaging roads across the capital. "No amount of last-minute inspections or repairs will save this government," Sachdeva said, adding that the residents of Delhi will not forgive the AAP for years of incompetence and corruption. PTI MHS HIG