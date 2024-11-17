AAP only serving Arvind Kejriwal's interests: BJP on Gahlot's resignation

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot has quit the party like several others in the past because AAP has moved away from the values it once stood for to serve the interests of its convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP said on Sunday.

In a swipe at AAP, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said it has undergone "political conversion" to become "khas" (privileged).

Every person who left the party was "disillusioned because the Aam Aadmi Party has now become a party only for Arvind Kejriwal. It has become the Arvind Aadmi Party," the BJP leader said.

Gahlot quit AAP on Sunday, alleging political ambitions have overtaken its commitment towards people and "we have been increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda" instead of people's rights.

In his resignation letter, the Delhi transport minister also cited recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises to people.

Reacting to the development, Poonawalla said,"In his resignation, Kailash Gahlot has stated how Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become a 'khas" party which has undergone political conversion and moved away from all the values (the party stood for)".

The AAP broke all promises made to the people of Delhi -- be it freeing Delhi from pollution or cleaning river Yamuna -- and remained engaged in corruption, he charged.

"And those who used to promise that they would not join hands with the Congress and would not accept big houses, they became more busy in the 'Sheeshmahal' and started giving more importance to their personal interests," Poonawalla said.

The BJP spokesperson said it's not just Gahlot who has quit the party "exposing" Kejriwal. "Anna Hazare, Yogendra Yadav and Kumar Vishwas had also said all these things," he said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva welcomed Gahlot's resignation, saying he took a brave step.

"Gahlot stepped down raising the same issues for which the BJP was protesting and fighting against Kejriwal and AAP. His resignation proves that even AAP leaders do not consider Kejriwal an honest politician," Sachdeva said.

Gahlot, who is the MLA from Najafgarh, tendered his resignation from the council of ministers with immediate effect. Official sources said the resignation was accepted by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

He was incharge of portfolios of Home, Administrative Reforms, IT and Women and Child Development.

The development comes ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, which are due in February.