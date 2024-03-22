AAP Protest: DMRC shuts Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced closure of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station in view of AAP's protest on Friday, officials said.

The road is where the prime minister's residence is.

The transporter shut down the station following the directions of police.

Earlier in the day, DMRC announced closure of ITO Metro Station from 8 am to 6 pm. "On advice of Delhi Police, Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed in addition to ITO Metro station till further notice," the DMRC posted on X. PTI NSM BM BM VN VN