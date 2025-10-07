AAP protests against attack on CJI B R Gavai

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday protested in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar against the attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai a day ago.

Carrying portraits of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, party workers led by AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Kuldeep Kumar raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim'.

The protesters shouted "Halla Bol" and "Chief Justice Ka Apmaan Nahi Sahega Hindustan" to denounce the attacker, a 71-year-old lawyer.

Bharadwaj carried a garland of shoes.

In an unprecedented incident, a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Bar Council of India suspended lawyer Rakesh Kishor's licence in the wake of the attack.

The CJI, who remained unfazed during and after the incident, asked the court officials and security personnel to "just ignore" it and to let off the errant lawyer with a warning. PTI SLB VN VN