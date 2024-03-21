AAP protests against ED outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence after his arrest

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Protests erupted outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday night after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The Delhi Police has detained around two dozen Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including MLAs, who were trying to block the road near the chief minister's residence.

Party leaders and workers started gathering in the area while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was questioning Kejriwal at his residence.

AAP leaders and workers raised slogans against the ED and the BJP-led central government.

AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh, Ritu Raj, Jai Bhagwan and Abdul Rehman were detained by the police, the party alleged.

Earlier, the Delhi Police stepped up security and deployed personnel in large numbers along with paramilitary force in anti-riot gear around the chief minister's residence in the Civil Lines area as an ED team reached there.

"The deployment has been made in anticipation of a gathering and protest of AAP workers near his residence," a police officer said. He said section 144 has also been imposed near Kejriwal's residence.

Barricades were put up on the lane leading to his official residence in Civil Lines in north Delhi and additional police personnel were deployed there, officials said.

"Two companies of RAF (Rapid Action Force) with anti-riot gears have been deployed. The local police and force from the nearby police stations have also called in," the officer said.

Officers of the rank of deputy commissioner of police and assistant commissioner of police were also deployed. The area was being checked with the help of drones, the officials said.

A senior police officer said security has also been increased near the ED office and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in central Delhi.

Sources said restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed near the ED office and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters in central Delhi.

Police said security has also been increased outside the residence of Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Soon after ED reached Kejriwal's residence in the evening, AAP leaders and cabinet ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Athishi, Mayor Selly Oberoi and Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel gathered outside. They were stopped at the barricades.

Goel said there was such heavy deployment of security personnel outside Kejriwal's residence that it seemed as if "they had come to wage a war against Pakistan".

"Our stand is clear. The whole party wants that he will run the government from jail," he told reporters.

Media persons who were present outside the residence were also asked to step out of the lane.

AAP workers protested and raised slogans against the ED.