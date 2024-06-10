AAP protests at Haryana Bhawan over Delhi water shortage

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) AAP held a protest on Monday at Haryana Bhawan over its allegation that the neighbouring state is not releasing Delhi's share of the Yamuna's water, leading to a shortage in the city.

Scores of AAP workers, including party MLA Kuldeep Kumar, raised slogans against the BJP-led Haryana government.

"The BJP is playing dirty politics and depriving the people of Delhi of their share of water at a time when heatwave conditions are prevailing in north India. The Lt Governor should intervene as the representative of the people of Delhi," Kumar said.

The Delhi government has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water.

The BJP has accused AAP leaders of lying on the water shortage issue.

Mismanagement by the AAP government has resulted in water theft and wastage, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva has said. PTI SLB SLB SZM