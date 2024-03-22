AAP protests in MP over Kejriwal's arrest; unconstitutional emergency, says Digvijaya

Bhopal, Mar 22 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday held protests against the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal was held in Delhi on Thursday night.

"We protested across MP. Our protest will continue against the BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is using central agencies to bully the opposition. We will launch a public contact programme against Kejriwal's arrest," MP AAP spokesperson Ramakant Patel told PTI over phone.

He also said the AAP will fully support Congress to ensure the BJP is defeated in the Lok Sabha polls in MP.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh deplored the arrest of Kejriwal, saying an "unconstitutional emergency" is prevalent in the country and the voice of the opposition and democracy are being stifled.

"His fault was that he became an INDIA bloc partner and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are fighting elections in Delhi together. I strongly castigate the arrest," the Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.

"Sure, he has been arrested under it," said Singh when asked whether Kejriwal's arrest has come under what he calls "unconstitutional emergency". Some people are comparing the Emergency of the 1970s and now, he added.

"That Emergency came under a law but this is emergency is unconstitutional and the ED, CBI are being asked to throttle people and extort," he alleged.

"Kejriwal's fault was he did not present himself after being served notices. He was arrested. In the history of India, this is the first time two sitting chief ministers have been sent to jail. (Then) Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was pressured to join BJP with the promise that cases against him would be scrapped," Singh claimed.

Shoren preferred going to jail and this is "true tribal character", the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Singh also slammed the Centre for the freezing of Congress' accounts, adding that all efforts were being made to ensure the party is removed from the electoral process. PTI LAL BNM