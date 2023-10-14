AAP protests near BJP headquarters, demands immediate release of Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) AAP workers protested near the BJP headquarters here on Friday against the arrest of their party leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Scores of party workers and supporters, many of whom were wearing masks of Singh, from across Delhi raised slogans and held placards demanding the AAP leader's immediate release.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and national organisation secretary Sandeep Pathak hit out at the BJP over Singh's arrest, claiming the party is plotting to eliminate the opposition in the country.

"The entire country is watching the way the central government is targeting opposition leaders. The country is watching how fake cases are being filed to suppress the AAP's voice.

"Today, the BJP is plotting to eliminate the opposition. Anyone who questions the BJP is thrown in jail. The corrupt remain outside jail while the honest ones are jailed," he said.

Delhi government minister and AAP state president Gopal Rai accused the BJP-led central government of misusing probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Anyone who raises their voice against the Modi government faces ED and CBI raids. All corrupt individuals are whitewashed in the BJP's washing machine while those with integrity are put behind bars," he said.

The AAP's protest came on a day when a trial court sent Singh, arrested on October 4, to judicial custody till October 27.

Separately, the Delhi High Court sought the ED's stand on Singh's plea against his arrest.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. PTI SLB DIV DIV