AAP protests near BJP office over cutting of 1,100 trees in Delhi's southern ridge

New Delhi, July 20 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers staged a protest near BJP office on DDU Marg over alleged cutting of 1100 trees in Delhi's southern ridge area.

The protesters, some of whom wore face masks of Delhi LG VK Saxena also carried cut outs of saws and tree stumps and formed a human chain.

They alleged that the Lt Governor of BJP-led Centre was responsible for cutting of the trees in the protected forest area in the ridge.

The Supreme Court which is seized of the matter of cutting of 1100 trees near Satbari in Southern Ridge has come down heavily upon both LG VK Saxena and the AAP government.

The AAP has alleged that the trees were cut for a road widening project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the "verbal instructions" of the LG.

The BJP has alleged that the trees were cut after approval of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment minister Gopal Rai.