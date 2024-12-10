AAP Punjab chief Arora confident of party's win in civic polls

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) AAP held a preparatory and review meeting ahead of the December 21 elections to five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab.

Punjab minister and the party's state chief Aman Arora exuded confidence about the party's victory in the polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP held a meeting to chalk out its strategy for the polls. The saffron outfit also announced its candidates for the elections.

The BJP's Punjab in-charge Vijay Rupani, who chaired the meeting, expressed confidence that the party would win the maximum seats.

During the AAP meeting, which also witnessed the participation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Arora emphasised the party's commitment to transparent and merit-based candidate selection, according to a statement.

"Under the guidance of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, we have divided Punjab into 10 zones to ensure a systematic approach to candidate selection," he said.

Screening committees comprising MPs, MLAs and district-level office-bearers have been formed, with a nine-member team in each zone to oversee the process.

Arora noted that, for the first time, nearly 350 office-bearers actively participated in the screening process, reflecting AAP's dedication to inclusivity and fair representation.

"The overwhelming number of applications received from potential candidates showcases the public's trust in AAP's governance and vision," he said.

He expressed confidence in the party's performance, citing the transformative work done by the Mann-led government since assuming power in 2022.

AAP aims to field candidates with the highest merit and potential to win the voters' trust.

Elections to five municipal corporations -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara -- and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held on December 21. PTI SUN SZM SZM