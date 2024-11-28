AAP Punjab chief Arora holds strategy meeting ahead of upcoming civic polls

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) AAP's Punjab chief Aman Arora on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the party's strategy ahead of the upcoming civic elections in the state.

Elections to five municipal corporations -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara -- and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held by the end of December.

During the meeting, Arora -- also a Cabinet minister -- emphasised the importance of planning and active engagement with grassroots workers.

"AAP is committed to delivering transparent and accountable governance. The upcoming municipal corporation elections are an opportunity to replicate the trust and goodwill we have earned across Punjab," he said.

The meeting focused on devising strategies to strengthen AAP's presence in urban local bodies, the party said in a release.

Feedback from district-level leaders and party workers was sought to ensure a grassroots-driven campaign, it said.

Arora said the party would soon start accepting applications from candidates for the elections.

The selection process will prioritise merit, integrity and the ability to effectively serve the people, he said.

"We are confident of setting new records in the municipal corporation elections. The people of Punjab have seen our work and know that AAP delivers on its promises," Arora said.

The meeting was attended by ministers Ravjot Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Balbir Singh, Mohinder Bhagat, Barinder Goyal and Hardeep Singh Mundian.

Several other leaders, including Pawan Kumar Tinu, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, and MLAs Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Harmeet Singh Pathan Majra, Raman Arora, Gurpreet Gogi, Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Kumar Pappi, Daljit Singh Grewal, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Kulwant Singh Sidhu were also present. PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM