AAP ran away from discussion on pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Sirsa

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of running away from a discussion on pollution, calling it a serious issue for the people of the national capital.

As part of the Delhi Assembly's Winter Session, the government is ready to hold a full-day debate on pollution, but the opposition is choosing not to participate, Sirsa said.

"We want to know what irregularities were committed by them, how Delhi was ruined for eleven years, and what actions led to rising pollution," he said.

He further said that it is unfortunate that, for the first time in eleven years, when the BJP government wants to hold a debate on development and on the work done in the last eleven months, the AAP has chosen to run away.

"Delhi's pollution is a serious issue and they should not evade discussion. Even now, they have an opportunity to apologise to the people of Delhi for failing for eleven years," Sirsa said.

He claimed that the cleanest days in Delhi over the past ten to eleven years were recorded in 2025, while the number of the most polluted days had declined. "This is not my claim. Data published by newspapers and the media show this," he added.

On pollution-linked infrastructure issues, the minister said congestion at MCD toll points was also a matter of concern.

"Traffic jams at MCD tolls need to be addressed. I have not yet read the Supreme Court's order in detail, but both the government and the court are concerned about this issue," he said.

Sirsa said pollution has been a problem since 1985 and it was unfortunate that even after nearly forty years, a solution had not been found. "For most of these years, previous governments were in power," he said.

He added that pollution has multiple contributing factors and the government is working with institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) to prepare a detailed report. "We are also coordinating with other institutions to better understand and address the issue," he said. PTI SGV APL APL