AAP reaffirms support for farmers after eviction, says reopening key roads crucial for Punjab's economy

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) A day after Punjab Police detained protesting farmers and dismantled their temporary structures at Shambhu and Kanhauri border points, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday reaffirmed its support to farmers but emphasised the urgent need to reopen key roads to protect the state's economy.

Senior AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi and AAP National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak squarely blamed the BJP-led central government for "failing" to address farmers' demands, particularly the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

On Wednesday, police in the AAP-ruled Punjab carried out a crackdown at the Shambhu border, evicting and detaining protesting farmers and removing the temporary structures and trolleys that housed farmers for over a year.

The eviction followed repeated calls to clear the blockade, which had severely impacted trade and daily life in Punjab.

The protesting farmers, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had been camping at the Punjab-Haryana border since February 2024 after their march to Delhi was halted by security forces.

According to an official statement issued here by the AAP, Sanjay Singh asserted that the party has always stood by farmers, recalling how the party opposed the now-repealed farm laws and how he was suspended from Parliament for raising farmers' concerns.

However, he also stressed that indefinite road blockades were not a viable solution.

"The central government alone has the power to guarantee MSP. If it wants, it can resolve this issue within an hour," he said, urging farmers to take their demands directly to the Centre rather than disrupting normal life in Punjab.

Echoing similar concerns, Atishi warned that Punjab's economic "downturn" due to prolonged roadblocks could push the state's youth toward drugs. "AAP is waging a war against substance abuse, but for that, Punjab's economy must grow. Keeping highways open is crucial," she said, reaffirming AAP's continued support for farmers.

Sandeep Pathak reiterated the Punjab government remains committed to farmers’ welfare but urged them to protest at appropriate venues where the central government would be compelled to respond.

"The Modi government must stop misleading the country and accept the farmers' demands. Farmers have fought for years, yet the Centre has only responded with force,” he stated.

While the eviction at Shambhu has reopened key highways, tensions remain high as farmers continue to push for legal MSP guarantees. AAP, despite its action in Punjab, continues to maintain its pro-farmer stance while holding the Centre responsible for the ongoing crisis. PTI MHS MHS TIR TIR