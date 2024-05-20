AAP refutes allegation of illegally receiving foreign funds

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday refuted the allegation of receiving foreign funds and termed it "a new conspiracy by the BJP" to slander the Kejriwal government amid Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a joint press conference, AAP leaders Atishi and Sandeep Pathak alleged that the BJP was trying to rake up an old issue to target the party and claimed that more such allegations will crop up with elections nearing in Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate has written to the Union Home Ministry alleging the Aam Aadmi Party, which rules Delhi and Punjab, has received more than Rs 7 crore foreign funds in contravention of the FCRA, official sources said Monday.

The federal probe agency sent the communication after it recovered some documents and emails during a drugs-linked money laundering probe against former Punjab AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and some others.

Refuting the allegations, Atishi said, "These are baseless allegations. It is an old case where it is already proved that no illegal donation was taken. As the elections are going on, the BJP has hatched a new conspiracy to frame the AAP.

"They failed to frame us in the liquor scam and the Swati Maliwal issue. That's why they have opened this issue now," she alleged.