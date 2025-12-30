AAP releases manifesto for Mumbai civic polls; promises free water, power, education and healthcare

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the next month's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, promising free and round-the-clock water supply, free electricity up to 200 units, free world-class education and healthcare under the banner of "Kejriwal chi Guarantee".

Elections to the cash-rich BMC, along with 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, are scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has fielded 75 candidates for the 227 member Mumbai civic body.

Unveiling the manifesto 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee' (Kejriwal's Guarantee) here, former Delhi chief minister Atishi alleged that despite a civic budget of over Rs 75,000 crore, the BMC has failed to deliver basic services and has been marred by corruption.

"AAP's model of governance in Delhi and Punjab would be replicated in Mumbai to provide free electricity, quality education and accessible healthcare. The manifesto promises 24x7 clean drinking water with free supply up to 20,000 litres per household per month, a revamp of BMC-run schools with modern infrastructure, and free bus passes for students," she said.

The party also announced plans to set up 1,000 'Mohalla Clinics' across Mumbai to offer free consultations, medicines and diagnostic tests, and to provide free electricity up to 200 units per family.

Mohalla Clinics are neighborhood primary healthcare centres introduced by the AAP in Delhi when it was in power, providing free basic medical services.

AAP's Mumbai unit president Preeti Sharma Menon said the party would contest the civic polls on the plank of 'kaam ki rajneeti' (politics of work) amid what she described as confusion over political alliances in the state, she said.

The AAP has fielded educated candidates with a record of public service, she said.

The manifesto also includes promises to revive the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) with a fleet of electric buses, make Mumbai's roads pothole-free, strengthen waste management and sanitation, enhance women's safety and welfare, protect the environment, and ensure transparent and digitised civic governance. PTI MR NP