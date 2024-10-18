AAP resumes Jai Bhim, Farishtey schemes, accuses BJP of stalling them

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the resumption of Jai Bhim and Farishtey schemes and accused the BJP of deliberately stalling these initiatives during his imprisonment.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the Jai Bhim Yojana was one of his government's major efforts to ensure equal education opportunities for underprivileged children.

The scheme provides for financial assistance to students from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes, and economically weaker sections preparing for engineering, medical, railways or civil services exams.

"Coaching for IIT and civil services is very expensive. Our responsibility is to provide equal opportunity for poor children, and this scheme was started to fulfil that purpose. However, after I went to jail, it was deliberately stalled. Today, we are restarting the scheme," Kejriwal said.

Advertisment

The scheme will continue to offer a Rs 2,500 stipend to each student and there will be no cap on the number of beneficiaries, Kejriwal said.

"We believe the government's money should be spent on education, and we do not put limits on this spending." "All the pending payments of the institutes, which were stopped after I was jailed, will now be cleared after verification, and students will be able to avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme after the registration,” said the AAP supremo.

The Farishtey scheme encourages people to rescue road accident victims. Under the scheme, the government foots the hospital bills, including private facilities, of those who have met with accidents in the city.

Advertisment

"Whenever there is a road accident, we have often seen that the person dies on the road itself as no one wants to take the victim to a hospital.

"There are two reasons behind this: First, people feel that a police case will be filed against them, second, if someone takes an injured person to a hospital, the doctor asks him to deposit money," he said.

Kejriwal said both these issues have been addressed by the Farishtey Yojana.

Advertisment

According to the AAP supremo, the scheme saved 26,000 lives before it was stalled.

"We saved many lives through this scheme and we will ensure it continues to serve Delhi’s citizens," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who was present at the press conference, hailed Kejriwal and the two schemes.

Advertisment

"The chief minister Jai Bhim Yojana was stalled by hatching a conspiracy to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail. But all these conspiracies failed in front of Arvind Kejriwal's vision of uplifting the children of poor and deprived classes through education," she wrote in a post on X later. PTI MHS RHL