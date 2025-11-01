AAP, SAD, Cong slam Centre for 'restructuring' Panjab University's Senate, Syndicate

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) The ruling AAP and the opposition SAD and Congress on Saturday hit out at the Centre for “restructuring” Panjab University’s governing bodies – Senate and Syndicate – with the Akali Dal calling it a “Tughlaqi Farman”.

The attack follows after the Centre restructured Panjab University's Senate and Syndicate via a notification dated October 28, amending the Panjab University Act, 1947, taking effect immediately.

Senior AAP leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema called the BJP government's “centralising overreach on the Panjab University Act an assault on federalism and regional identity”.

“Diluting the unique state-Centre joint character by cutting the state's role, replacing elected members with Central nominees, and shifting power is a shameless power grab that cripples autonomy,” Cheema alleged.

SAD leader and former Union minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, claimed the move will make the “Syndicate and Senate of the Panjab University rubber stamps of the Central government by ending elections to the Syndicate, and making it a fully-nominated house besides filling the Senate with nominated and ex-officio members to end Punjab's control over its elite institution”.

The Bathinda MP, in a post on X, also said she condemns the “Tughlakhi Farman” of the Centre.

“This dictatorial decision is against the spirit of federalism as well as the 1966 Punjab Reorganisation Act, which classifies it (PU) as an inter-state corporate body,” she said.

At the time of the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, Panjab University was declared as an 'inter-state corporate body' under Section 72(1) of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, enacted by Parliament.

Taking to X, AAP leader and Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains also hit out at the Centre, saying, “An open assault on Punjab's pride, democracy and intellect! The BJP-led Centre's move to dissolve Panjab University's Senate and Syndicate is not reform – it's political vandalism.

“It's an attack on Punjab's autonomy, academic freedom and federal spirit. Panjab University belongs to Punjab, not to those who wish to silence it.” Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the BJP government has “now turned its assault on democracy towards the very cradle of our youth”.

“By dissolving the 59-year-old elected Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University, the @narendramodi government has silenced the voices of teachers, students, and scholars – the true builders of our nation's future,” Bajwa, the leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly, said in a post on X.

“As a former member of both the Syndicate and Senate of Panjab University, I have personally raised the genuine concerns of our alumni and staff. Today, their voices – along with the institution's democratic ethos – stand dismissed.

“From Parliament to our universities, the BJP is dismantling every democratic space and replacing them with control, nomination, and blind obedience,” Bajwa alleged.

The Congress leader also said that Panjab University was built on the spirit of autonomy, debate, and academic freedom – "values that the BJP simply cannot tolerate".

“This is not reform. This is the death of democracy on our campuses,” he alleged.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said he strongly condemns “the Centre's decision to dissolve the Syndicate and Senate of Panjab University, the strongest symbol of Punjabis' academic and intellectual life”.

In a post on X, Badal said, “This is nothing short of an academic outrage against the people of Punjab, especially our academicians and students. The decision will shift the control of the university from academic to completely administrative and bureaucratic hands.

“I am shocked at the nomination of UT's bureaucrats to the university Senate. I also strongly condemn the shocking abolition of the existing graduate constituency and replacing it with dictatorial bureaucratic control.” The Akali leader also urged the Centre “to immediately reverse the decisions as they amount to a brazen injustice and discrimination against Punjab”.

“I request all the academicians and students of Punjab, especially those from the PU, to unite under one flag and fight this outrage,” Badal said.

The SAD will lead the "democratic fight against this injustice from the front", he added.