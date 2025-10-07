AAP says Goa Cong chief Patkar is close to CM Sawant, raises questions over mining contract

Panaji, Oct 7 (PTI) Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Amit Palekar on Tuesday accused his state Congress counterpart Amit Patkar of being close to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, alleging this proximity helped him get a mining-linked contract from the BJP government.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Palekar alleged Patkar had mining interests in the assembly constituency (Sankhalim) of Sawant and the Congress leader won a contract to transport iron ore during an auction recently.

Goa Congress president Patkar rubbished the allegations made by Palekar, claiming them to be misleading, and insisted there was no wrongdoing in getting the contract.

"One cannot get such contracts without being close to the chief minister. There are clear indications that Patkar is close to the CM. Patkar is compromised," the AAP leader claimed.

Palekar further alleged Patkar often visited the CM's official residence to take political advise from him.

The Goa AAP chief's remarks came days after party's convenor Arvind Kejriwal, during a visit to the coastal state, accused Patkar of enjoying blessings of the BJP chief minister.

Palekar said the AAP has trust issues with the Congress, which he alleged, has always supported the BJP, which is in power in the tiny state for the last 13 years.

"There is a problem in the genetics of the (Congress) party leadership. They gain people's faith and then help the BJP with their MLAs. As of now, we cannot trust the Congress for an alliance. We will have to see if there is any change (in their stand) in the future," the AAP leader opined.

Both AAP and the Congress are in the Opposition in Goa, where assembly polls are due in early 2027.

Congress leader Patkar refuted all charges levelled against him by the AAP.

"I did not get mining ore (contract) free of cost, but paid Rs 6 crore to the government," he clarified.

Patkar insisted he procured the ore by following all procedures laid down by the state Mines Department.

"I don't have good relations with the CM and don't enjoy his blessings. Palekar is just misleading people with his comments," the Congress leader asserted and emphasised he was busy strengthening his party in the state. PTI RPS RSY