AAP says law and order collapsing in Goa, delegation meets Guv Pillai

Panaji, Jul 1 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday met Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai over what the party claimed was the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

An AAP delegation led by the party's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar as well as MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva met Pillai in the afternoon and submitted a memorandum.

Talking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan, Palekar,"The governor was told about the declining law and order situation in the state, which is clearly visible in the incidents that are happening around partial demolition of the house at Assagao." Five people have been arrested for alleged involvement in partially demolishing a house without authorisation over a property dispute.

"People are coming forward claiming such incidents have been happening in the state and police are not taking any action. Something similar happened near Panaji last month. The rightful owner of the property suffered mental shock and is currently being treated in Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB). AAP will bring more such incidents to light," he said.

The two AAP MLAs will raise the issue of law and order when the assembly sessions begins on July 15, he added.

"It is about time that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant takes charge as a rift between IPS officers and local officers is coming to the fore," he claimed. PTI RPS BNM