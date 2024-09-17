AAP says new CM to replace Kejriwal to be announced at 12 noon

New Delhi: As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resigns today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it will announce his successor at 12 noon today, following a crucial legislative party meeting at his residence.

Kejriwal's decision to step down comes amidst ongoing legal battles and political controversies, particularly centered around the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The AAP has been abuzz with speculation regarding who might succeed Kejriwal.

Among the frontrunners discussed are prominent AAP figures like Atishi, known for handling 13 portfolios, and other senior ministers like Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot.

There was also speculation about Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, being considered for the role, though no official confirmation has supported this claim.

Even as the AAP sees Kejriwal's resignation would rejuvenate AAP's image and momentum, many believe the ‘forced’ resignation after the bail conditions put by the Supreme Court is expected to hurt the party’s future prospects, including in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.