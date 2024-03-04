AAP says respects SC order on vacating Delhi office; seeks alternative land in same location

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The AAP on Monday said it respects the Supreme Court's order asking it to vacate its offices in Delhi's Rouse Avenue by June 15 and expressed hope that it would be allotted a land in the same location soon.

Observing that the AAP had no lawful right to continue on the land, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the party to vacate the offices by June 15, noting that the plot was allotted to Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.

Taking note that Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra asked the AAP to approach the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry's Land and Development Office for allotment of land for its offices.

Priyanka Kakkar, the AAP's chief national spokesperson, said, "We respect the Supreme Court. The apex court has also directed that the Centre's L&DO (Land and Development Office) to allot an alternative land for the AAP's office as soon as possible." The Election Commission of India last year accorded the AAP the status of a 'national party'. The party has governments in Delhi and Punjab and MLAs in the Goa and the Gujarat assemblies.

"We hope that the BJP will not do any regressive, discriminatory or dirty politics and, without further delay, allot a land for the AAP's office premises at the same location where all the other national parties have been allotted land for office use in Delhi," Kakkar said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the city's ruling party, submitted that the AAP is one of six national parties and is entitled to land in the New Delhi municipal area, in accordance with its status.

"They are telling us as a national party we get nothing. I'm given (land in) Badarpur while everyone else is in better places. A particular government does not want me to be flourishing and working," Singhvi said. PTI SLB SZM