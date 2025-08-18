AAP says to contest 10,000 seats of Gujarat local bodies, offers tickets to cross-sections of people

Ahmedabad, Aug 18 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced it will contest the upcoming local body polls in Gujarat by fielding candidates in more than 10,000 seats and offered a choice to those who want to free the state from the ruling BJP's clutches.

Talking to reporters here, Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi and its general secretary Manoj Sorathiya jointly released "nomination papers" for candidates and claimed the party has emerged as a credible political option in the state.

A string of local self-governing bodies in urban and rural areas are due for polls in the state.

"Local self-government elections will be held after three months, and the AAP will contest elections on more than 10,000 seats in all district and taluka panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations across the state," Sorathiya declared.

He opined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party welcomes all those to contest the elections who want to bring about changes in Gujarat and free the state from "the corrupt rule of the BJP".

"We are giving an opportunity to social leaders, political and farmer leaders, as well as youth and businessmen of Gujarat to join the AAP and contest the elections," Sorathiya stated.

The party also released "nomination papers" for those who wanted to contest these elections.

Anyone willing to contest the elections can fill the forms and submit them on a given WhatsApp number, email or submit them to AAP's functionaries or deposit them at its state office, Gadhvi and Sorathiya said.

"Scrutiny will be done and candidates selected. The AAP will give an opportunity to deserving candidates," Sorathiya noted.

Gadhvi informed the party's membership drive has elicited good response from people and claimed more than 10,000 citizens, who he said earlier supported either the BJP or the Opposition Congress, have joined the AAP in the last 20 days alone.

"More than 6 lakh people have joined the party (after the membership drive was launched) by giving a missed call," he said. PTI KA PD RSY