AAP seeks breach of privilege action against Kapil Mishra over sharing Atishi's video

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The chief whip of AAP in Delhi Assembly, Sanjiv Jha, on Friday demanded Speaker Vijender Gupta take action for breach of privilege against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for sharing a video clip of Leader of Opposition Atishi related to her alleged remarks disrespecting Sikh gurus.

In a letter to Gupta, Jha requested a breach of privilege action against Mishra, who shared the video. He referenced a court order from Punjab that supports AAP's claim that the video clip of the Assembly proceedings was manipulated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Punjab court on Thursday ordered the immediate blocking and removal of a "doctored" video featuring Atishi, which purportedly showed her making controversial remarks on the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had claimed that a forensic examination revealed that the video was "doctored".

In his statement, Jha noted that the Jalandhar court had directed the removal of the video from social media, deeming it "fake and misleading" to the public. He argued that editing the Assembly video recording and distributing a "fake" version constitutes a breach of privilege.

BJP MLAs and leaders have called for the cancellation of Atishi's membership in the Delhi Assembly, accusing her of disrespecting the Sikh Gurus during the proceedings of the Winter session on January 6.

Earlier that day, Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta mentioned in a press conference that a special session of the House might be convened regarding this "unfortunate" incident since Atishi has not clarified her position despite being given opportunities to do so.

The Delhi Assembly has directed Atishi to submit her written statement by January 19 concerning her alleged "derogatory remark" made against the Sikh Gurus during the recently concluded winter session.