AAP seeks judicial inquiry into cash-for-jobs scam in Goa

Panaji, Dec 11 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into the cash-for-jobs scam in Goa while claiming that an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not yield any result.

The Goa police have arrested several persons in connection with the fraud wherein many people have been duped under the pretext of being provided government jobs.

Talking to reporters here, AAP Goa president Amit Palekar said media reports have claimed the ED has initiated an inquiry into the scam.

"I feel that the ED's inquiry will fetch no results as it is yet another agency of the BJP," he alleged.

Palekar alleged some BJP functionaries were involved in the scam, hence his party has demanded a judicial inquiry into it.

Several complaints have been filed across Goa, with many government job aspirants alleging they were forced to pay lakhs of rupees to some persons under the pretext of facilitating employment.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said an unbiased investigation is underway into the scam, with police apprehending several accused, who were luring youth to pay for getting government jobs. PTI RPS GK