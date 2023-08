AAP sets up Flood Relief Kitchen at party hq

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set up a 'Flood Relief Kitchen' at the party headquarters to supply meals to the people displaced by floods. The announcement was made by AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai at a press conference here.

Rai said there were currently more than 40 relief camps set up by the Arvind Kejriwal government to rescue the stranded from low-lying areas near the Yamuna River.

The state minister said that all his cabinet peers and MLAs and councillors from the party have been instructed to visit their areas and help people affected by the floods.

Rai said the Delhi government has appointed coordinators for all 40 camps to assess the food needs of the inmates so that they don't fall short. PTI SLB VN VN VN