AAP slams BJP, calls party's claims about CAG report 'manufactured and baseless'

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday accused the BJP of fabricating false allegations against the Delhi government and dismissed the party's claims about a CAG report as "manufactured and baseless." Responding to the BJP's claims about the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, Kakkar alleged during a press conference here that the report presented by the BJP was not authentic and had neither been seen by key stakeholders, including the chief minister and the LG, nor listed on the CAG's official website.

"The report they are showing is fake and manufactured in their office. It holds no credibility. This is the same strategy the BJP uses repeatedly to mislead people with false allegations," Kakkar said.

Referring to previous allegations levelled by the BJP, including those in the liquor policy case, Kakkar claimed even the Supreme Court had dismissed their claims as baseless.

"The Dwarka Expressway project, built under the BJP, was initially estimated to cost Rs 7.5 crore but escalated to Rs 705 crore. Instead of addressing such instances of corruption, the BJP is busy making fake allegations," Kakkar said, adding that the party is filling its own pockets under the guise of schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

Kakkar went on to praise former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a leader who has transformed Delhi through initiatives like free electricity, water, world-class education, healthcare, and free bus rides for women.

She also dismissed the BJP as a "faceless and directionless party" that thrives on baseless accusations and misinformation.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Anurag Thakur, during a press conference, claimed that the CAG report had highlighted 10 major findings about the excise policy, which was scrapped by the AAP government amid controversy.

Thakur said former Kejriwal must answer the questions raised by the report. "He will have to explain who pocketed the money," Thakur said, accusing Kejriwal of being the kingpin of the scam.

BJP president J P Nadda claimed the CAG report has exposed intentional lapses, leading to a loss of Rs 2,026 crore to the exchequer.

Nadda said on X, "Intoxicated by power, high on misgovernance. 'AAP'DA model of loot in full display and that too on something like liquor." He said it is just a matter of a few weeks before the AAP government is voted out and punished for its misdeeds.

"The CAG Report on 'Liquorgate' exposes @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty Gov. Intentional 'Lapses' in Policy Implementation. Rs 2026 Cr Loss to Exchequer money," he alleged.

The then chief minister Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case of alleged corruption in framing the excise policy, which was later scrapped.

Both were released on bail after spending months behind bars. PTI NSM MNK MNK