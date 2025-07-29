AAP slams BJP-led Delhi govt over Barapullah probe, says focus should be on governance

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday hit out at the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of abandoning governance in favour of political vendetta and misuse of investigative agencies.

The reaction came after the Delhi government on Monday ordered a vigilance inquiry into alleged "irregularities" in the construction of the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta headed an Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting along with Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma, where the decision was taken for an Anti-Corruption Branch probe into the matter.

The AAP, in a statement, slammed what it called the BJP's "four-engine" government for failing to deliver on its promises even six months after coming to power. They alleged that instead of focusing on development, the BJP has been preoccupied with filing "baseless cases" and launching raids against political opponents.

"Jail whoever you want, file as many cases as you like — nothing will come of it, because there's nothing to find," the party said in a statement.

"These investigations are not instruments of governance — they're excuses to avoid real work," AAP said, asserting that the BJP should respect the public mandate and shift its focus from "politics of revenge" to fulfilling its electoral promises.

Highlighting the BJP's pre-poll promise of a monthly honorarium to women in Delhi, the party said, "It has been six months, and not a single meaningful step has been taken to solve the real problems facing ordinary citizens. The women of Delhi, to whom the BJP had promised Rs 2,500 every month, are still waiting." "The government's strategy is clear: delay, deflect, and distract. Endless investigations, repeated raids, and baseless cases — none of which have produced a shred of evidence," the statement said.

The AAP urged the BJP to move beyond what it called "vendetta politics" and focus on governance. "The people did not give them a mandate to harass opponents; they gave them a mandate to govern. That means working for the public — fixing schools, improving hospitals, ensuring public transport, and delivering on promises like the Rs 2,500 guarantee to women," it said.

"Check everything — every brick in a school, every medicine in a Mohalla Clinic, every bus, every hospital. But once your witch hunt is over, start doing some real work. Enough of the drama. Enough of the excuses. The people are watching, and they will hold you accountable," AAP added. PTI SLB HIG HIG