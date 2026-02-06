AAP slams BJP over biker's death, alleges Delhi govt learnt nothing from Noida incident

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led Delhi government over a motorcyclist's death after falling in a pit dug up by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri area, alleging it was not an accident but a "murder".

In a post on X, the former Delhi chief minister alleged that the BJP learnt nothing from the incident in Noida where a young software engineer died after drowning in a waterlogged plot last month.

"The BJP has learned nothing even from the Noida incident. Extreme negligence and an utterly irresponsible attitude have now become the hallmark of BJP governments, and it is the common people who are paying the price for it," Kejriwal charged.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, saying their child was lost due to "negligence" of the Delhi government.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj also slammed the BJP, accusing it of dishing out "routine lies".

A 25-year old motorcyclist, Kamal, died on Friday morning after falling into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri area, police said.

Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, worked at the call centre of a private bank, they said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests the pit was dug at a DJB construction site and was barricaded.

The victim's family has alleged negligence on the part of the DJB and also suspects foul play in his death. PTI VIT NB