AAP slams BJP over biker's death, alleges govt learnt nothing from Noida incident

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led Delhi government over a motorcyclist's death after falling in a pit dug up by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri area, alleging it was not an accident but a "murder".

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva condemned AAP leaders' statements over the incident, calling them "political vultures" commenting on a tragic death.

"Palam BJP MLA Kuldeep Solanki remained in constant touch with the family of the deceased youth, ensured all possible help and also attended his last rites," he said.

In a post on X, the former Delhi chief minister alleged that the BJP learnt nothing from the incident in Noida where a young software engineer died after drowning in a waterlogged plot last month.

"The BJP has learned nothing even from the Noida incident. Extreme negligence and an utterly irresponsible attitude have now become the hallmark of BJP governments, and it is the common people who are paying the price for it," Kejriwal charged.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, saying their child was lost due to "negligence" of the Delhi government.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj also slammed the BJP, accusing it of dishing out "routine lies".

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav alleged that the death of the youth was due to "negligence" of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and demanded a compensation of Rs one crore to the affected family.

"Despite the death of Yuvraj Mehta in a 30 feet deep basement of under construction building in Noida last month, the Delhi government did not learn any lessons from the accident," Yadav said The 25-year old motorcyclist, Kamal Dhyani, died after falling into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri area, police said on Friday.

Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, worked at the call centre of a private bank, they said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests the pit was dug at a DJB construction site and was barricaded.

The victim's family has alleged negligence on the part of the DJB and also suspects foul play in his death.

The Delhi AAP president Bharadwaj visited the spot where the motorcyclist died and slammed the BJP.

"As in Noida case, forming committee in this case will lead nowhere," he said and added that the Delhi government must deliver justice to the family of the deceased.

Bharadwaj also slammed the Delhi Police, saying a family lost its son while the police were trying to protect those in power.

He questioned how could have the biker died, if the pit was barricaded from all sides as was claimed.

“At the spot, one side of the road has an eight-foot-high barricade with wires on top. On the other two sides of the road as well, there are similarly large iron barricades, and there is also barricading on the other side of the pit,” he said.

The Delhi government has ordered an enquiry into the incident while Water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh suspended three engineers over the incident. Delhi Police has registered a case of culpable homicide over the death. PTI VIT VIT NB NB