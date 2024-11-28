AAP slams BJP over Delhi's Prashant Vihar blast, calls out Centre for law and order failure

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government on Thursday after a blast occurred near PVR in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar area. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal criticised the central government and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "wake up and fulfil his constitutional duty." In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "The people of Delhi are already living in fear due to the rising cases of murder, extortion and loot, and now a blast has occurred as well. Everyone has the right to live peacefully and safely in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, please wake up and fulfil your responsibility." The Prashant Vihar blast has once again thrust Delhi’s law and order issues into the spotlight, intensifying the ongoing feud between AAP and the BJP over public safety in the national capital ahead of assembly polls slated for February next year.

Around the time of the blast, AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj were addressing a press conference over the law and order situation. They released a "Crime Map of Delhi", documenting incidents like rapes, murders, and extortions within a 30-kilometre radius of the Union Home Minister’s residence. The map aimed to highlight the central government’s failure in maintaining law and order. "If the home minister cannot ensure safety near his home, how can the rest of Delhi feel secure?" Kejriwal questioned.

Kejriwal said, "It was our responsibility to educate our daughters, and we fulfilled it. But the responsibility of protecting our daughters was with Home Minister Amit Shah, and he failed them." AAP’s official handle on X later commented, "While Arvind Kejriwal was holding a press conference on BJP's failure to maintain law and order, Delhi faced another blast in Prashant Vihar. Amit Shah's failure couldn’t be more evident." Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also condemned the incident, calling it a "breakdown of law and order" in the national capital. Speaking at a press conference, she highlighted the failure of law enforcement and safety measures, pointing out the alarming recurrence of violent incidents. Atishi compared Delhi's situation to 1990s Mumbai, where underworld activities dictated public life. She said, "Just two months ago, a similar blast occurred near a CRPF school in this area. This second blast underscores the central government’s neglect of Delhi’s security." Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh joined the criticism, labelling Delhi as 'the crime capital of India'.

Sisodia highlighted a series of violent crimes, including gang rapes, murders, and shootings, and said, "Incidents like the Prashant Vihar blast have turned Delhi into a city of fear. If the Union Government cannot handle law and order, it should hand over the responsibility to someone who can." Sanjay Singh further underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, "Delhi is where the prime minister and home minister reside, yet the capital is plagued by gang wars, extortion threats, and murders. Who will the citizens of Delhi turn to for safety?" PTI MHS HIG